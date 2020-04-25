HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Crowds played in the sand on Saturday during a heat wave this weekend in Huntington Beach.
Surfers, swimmers and sunbathers enjoyed Surf City amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Located in Orange County, some beachgoers opted not to wear masks, in a county where it’s recommended and not required, unlike in the neighboring Los Angeles County where all residents must wear face coverings in public and beaches remain closed.
“Each county is different. I guess we are a little more relaxed here,” said Huntington Beach County resident Eric Cade.
Physical distancing was enforced in Huntington Beach, with officials urging residents to “stay a surfboard distance” apart — or six feet apart.
Since the heat settled in, the lure of the ocean and sand has been bringing people in.
“It’s just felt good to be normal again,” one man said.
As of Saturday, there were 124 new coronavirus cases and two deaths reported in Orange County.