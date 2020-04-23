



Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme are two of the funniest performers in Hollywood and actor Hassie Harrison sees that on the set of “Tacoma FD” every week.

The scripted truTV series is now in its second season and gives viewers an inside look at the shenanigans that go on at the Tacoma Fire Department. Harrison says the best part of her experience on the show so far has been the improvisational comedy.

“Steve and Kev are the best. They are such champions of actors and when I booked the job I said these guys are going to be cool,” said Harrison in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I had seen Super Troopers and had no idea how cool they are. They’re definitely cooler than me. They are also comedy legends and incredible improvisers. There is so much for me to learn from them. I am so much more confident in my comedy and improv abilities. It’s a fascinating art to me, that genre in particular because it is so exacting and specific. I always say if you can do comedy, you can do anything. I feel that.”

Harrison knew during her audition that the show was going to be hilarious. The actor believes the show and its specific comedic tone is the perfect escape for everyone during these unprecedented times created by the spread of coronavirus.

“I think there’s a real appetite for that type of comedy, said Harrison. “Specifically in these crazy times we’re living in, it’s such good medicine to have a laugh and be silly and not take things too seriously. I think that’s part of what I love about the show too. When you’re on set, you can feel how funny it is. My hardest job on the show is just not breaking.”

