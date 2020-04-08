



Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme have made a name for themselves in Hollywood with their movies, but they are loving the freedom of television.

The creators of films like “Super Troopers” and “Beerfest” are entering season two of their hilarious series “Tacoma FD,” and the new season premieres this Thursday on truTV. The comedy is about firefighters working for the Tacoma Fire Department in Washington state and all of the ridiculous calls they get throughout the day. Heffernan’s cousin is a firefighter in Connecticut and he and his creative partner Lemme have learned a lot about the world of firefighters.

“The second season has been just great,” said Heffernan in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “We kind of camped in the movie world, but doing TV has been great. Movies are so intermittent, but TV is relentless. You do 13 episodes and you’re shooting three movies in a season. It allows you to do more material, which is what we really like.”

“TV is nice from a storytelling and acting perspective,” said Lemme. “It stays fresh. Each Monday you come in and you’re shooting a new episode. We discover that Kevin doesn’t like flavored water and we’re like why don’t we write that into an episode. It’s really fun to do TV and mess around a lot more. You don’t have to be attached to every idea.”

Heffernan and Lemme said they’ve also been able to tap into new audiences and reach new people, even though they’ve been around for a while. The duo is a big hit among firefighters around the country and they’ve discovered that firefighters love to pick people up while taking pictures.

“When the firefighters started watching, we discovered a whole new thing,” said Lemme. “They like to pick people up. They would lift us up. They would lift me up and put me down just to do it. Then they wanted to pick up Heffernan. They would and then they would be trembling under him and trying to smile. It was fun to meet a whole new group of fans.”

“I’ve been trying to put a stop to it, I don’t want to give people hernias. I feel guilty,” said Heffernan. “We were up in Tacoma and there was a group of female firefighters, maybe four or five that got me up in the air. People find out they’ve bitten off more than they can chew when they do this. Firefighters are adrenaline junkies and pranksters.”

