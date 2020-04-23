COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The first cannabis and food drive-thru in the world opened in West Hollywood Thursday.

The Cannabis Cafe just opened for business in October, only to be shut down six months later by the stay-at-home order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Marijuana is considered essential under California’s stay-at-home order. But the cafe at La Brea and Lexington was forced to close because it’s a restaurant not a dispensary.

But necessity is the mother of invention, so the Cannabis Cafe is reopening at noon as a drive-thru business. Their menu includes typical food offerings like hot chicken tenders and vegan nachos, but customers can also order marijuana-infused sodas and beer.

The Cannabis Cafe is also accepting pre-orders through its website for pickup.

