WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The first cannabis and food drive-thru in the world opened in West Hollywood Thursday.
The Cannabis Cafe just opened for business in October, only to be shut down six months later by the stay-at-home order to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Marijuana is considered essential under California’s stay-at-home order. But the cafe at La Brea and Lexington was forced to close because it’s a restaurant not a dispensary.
We're now open for drive-thru and delivery daily noon – 8pm! We hope to see you (at a safe distance) soon! Menu: https://t.co/loNYXE0cZl pic.twitter.com/wAdg3EI62x
— Original Cannabis Cafe (@ogcannabiscafe) April 23, 2020
But necessity is the mother of invention, so the Cannabis Cafe is reopening at noon as a drive-thru business. Their menu includes typical food offerings like hot chicken tenders and vegan nachos, but customers can also order marijuana-infused sodas and beer.
The Cannabis Cafe is also accepting pre-orders through its website for pickup.