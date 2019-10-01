



— A new café opened its doors in West Hollywood Tuesday, drawing a line down the block of people eager to try a literal lunch joint.

Lowell Café has generated buzz like no other restaurant opening in recent years because of what they’re serving – food, drinks and marijuana. When the café opened at 10 a.m., there were cheers from the dozens of people lining the block.

“It’s long overdue,” one man waiting in line to get in said.

Recreational marijuana has been legal for a while, but marijuana smokers are not always welcome in public places. Lowell Café is the first in the country to serve food and drinks in a pot-friendly environment, and is only able to do so because West Hollywood passed an ordinance allowing for indoor smoking.

“I just wanted to check it out, see how it worked,” customer Chris Allen said. “It’s something new, first time in the state.”

But for others, Lowell Café is a safe space they hope to see replicated more and soon.

“I’ve never hidden what I’ve done, but it’s great to be out in the open with it for sure,” customer Benjamin Warner said.

It remains to be seen if the buzz will die down with time, but the café’s staff hopes the crowds will stick around past opening day.

“I think people will want to come back, not just for the cannabis experience, but also for the dining experience,” General Manager Lily Estanislao said.

Lowell Café is at 1201 N. La Brea Ave. in West Hollywood. Customers must be 21 and over to get in, and may bring their own marijuana, but will be subject to a smoker’s fee.