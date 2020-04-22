ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — Local leaders confirmed a second COVID-19 outbreak at an Orange County nursing home Wednesday.

At Anaheim Healthcare Center on Beach Boulevard, two patients have died and nearly four dozen others, including facility staff members, have tested positive.

At Huntington Valley Healthcare Center in Huntington Beach, many others tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the center had a total of 72 cases, including 48 patients, 24 staff. There have been two deaths, both men in their late 70’s.

At the Anaheim Skilled Nursing Facility, 35 patients have tested positive as well as 14 staff members. There have been 2 deaths there.

On Wednesday afternoon, a man standing outside the door at Huntington Valley Healthcare Center visiting a loved one said he was unaware of the COVID-19 cases or the deaths at the nursing home.

Within the last few days, one provider said that the California Department of Public Health began requiring skilled nursing facilities to share COVID-19 case information with families to keep them informed.

“Communication is key with this outbreak,” said West Anaheim Extended Care’s Maggie Landry. “You must be communicating with residents, with their families, and with your staff to make sure everyone is on the same page because information is power.”

The state website lists 10 or fewer cases of COVID-19 at West Anaheim Extended Care, but that number is not accurate. Landry said the facility has no cases.

“We just want to make sure that the information is correct for our residents, families, staff’s peace of mind. We don’t want to stress them out more than necessary,” Landry said.