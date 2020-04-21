



— Two people have died from coronavirus-related complications at a Huntington healthcare facility where 28 other patients and 24 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Huntington Valley Healthcare Center reported the outbreak Tuesday, adding that the infected patients are being isolated either in area hospitals or in the facility. So far, all healthcare professionals are exhibiting minor symptoms and are self-isolating at home.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family of those who lost their lives from COVID-19. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of everyone in our facility,” said Sarah Bates of Huntington Valley Healthcare Center’s Administration team. “This incident underscores the service and sacrifices made by our dedicated team every day. We’re grateful for their continued efforts.”

According to the facility, a number of safety protocols were put in place in March to help slow the spread of the virus within the facility, including restricting access to the building to essential medical personnel.

“We’ve been vigilant and early for weeks in adopting the practices and protocols that have been directed by Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, state and county guidance to protect the frail and vulnerable residents entrusted to our care,” said Bates.

Officials said Huntington Valley Healthcare Center has approximately 100 residents and 100 staff at the facility.