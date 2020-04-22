



– Thousands of Los Angeles residents who qualified for financial help from the city will receive relief in the form of prepaid debit cards Wednesday, part of the mayor’s Angeleno Campaign to help low-income individuals who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The debit cards will provide anywhere from $700 to $1,500 for residents with incomes below the poverty line prior to the Safer at Home orders, as well as those who have fallen into “deeper” hardship” due to reduced work hours, or have had their incomes cut by at least 50 percent.

More than 455,000 people applied for the cards, which are valued at about $10 million in total. It’s unclear how many people will actually be receiving cards.

Los Angeles police officers will be stationed Wednesday at 16 sites across the city to “keep the peace” during the distribution of the cards by the Mayor’s Fund for L.A. to qualified applicants.

“These locations are on an invitation-only basis,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. “Unfortunately, the supply does not meet the demand.”

Debit card applications were accepted April 14-16. On the first day, at least 56,000 people applied for them, Mayor Eric Garcetti said. The website to apply experienced frequent crashes due to the high volume of people trying to access it.

“Our presence at these locations will be just to ensure that there’s orderly process,” Moore said. “If people go to these locations and they have not been selected…unfortunately, they will not be allowed to continue, and we’ll hold that line.”

The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization separate from city finances.

