LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A website set up by Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office for low-income residents to apply for prepaid debit cards was crashing Tuesday.
Staff members Garcetti’s office say they’re working to fix the website after the debit card program launched earlier this morning.
The website for the Los Angeles Housing and Community Investment Department is intended to help people with monetary assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As of midday Tuesday, the site appeared to be down.
The Angeleno Card program provides debit cards with $700-$1,500 for residents with incomes below the poverty line prior to the Safer at Home orders and those who have fallen into “deeper” hardship” due to reduced work hours or have had their incomes cut by at least 50%.