RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Golf courses, tennis courts and other outdoor activities have reopened in Riverside County, with restrictions, after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
County public health and emergency services officials signed the order, which went into effect Monday, to reopen outdoor activities. Allowed activities include hiking, biking and equestrian activities, and non-contact outdoor sports such as tennis and golf.
“Play is being cautiously reopened for observation,” Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, said in a statement.
The order emphasizes that social distancing and face coverings must be maintained at all times. The restrictions include limiting play to four people, with 6 feet of separation between players at all times; no caddies during golf play, no large gatherings like fundraisers or tournaments before June 20; and no in-person dining at golf clubhouses.
“With proper safety guidelines, our residents can benefit from healthy activities that promote physical exercise, wellness and behavioral health so long as physical distancing is practiced,” county Supervisor Manuel Perez said in a statement.
COVID-19 has infected more than 2,600 and caused 75 deaths in Riverside County.
Riverside County’s order follows in the footsteps of Ventura County, which ordered the easing of some restrictions last week.