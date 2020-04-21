LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two baseball fans have filed a federal lawsuit against Major League Baseball, seeking refunds for tickets they bought for the delayed 2020 season.
The lawsuit, which is seeking class-action status, also names MLB’s teams, StubHub and Ticketmaster.
The league has told its teams to list the games as “postponed” instead of canceled, and to not issue refunds. But with most public health experts recommending social distancing guidelines remain in place through the year, it’s unlikely that fans will be able to attend games in person for the 2020 baseball season.
“During an unprecedented crisis, while so many businesses have provided refunds for services that can’t be fulfilled, it remains notable that baseball — America’s pastime — is forcing fans to take the loss on ticket sales,” said Glenn Phillips, a partner with the New York-based law firm Milberg Phillips Grossman LLP, which represents the plaintiffs.
MLB delayed the planned March 26 start to the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. A start date to the season has not been announced.
It’s about time…thank you to whomever started the suit with hopes of a class action. I will be waiting …I have contacted Vivid Seats several times and they continue to quote policy…MLB and ticket outlets should show some compassion during this time.
Sports have been reeming you stupid fans for years. You are now just coming to the conclusion that you are getting ripped off?
Spent your residual income on something positive, not some jocks bank account.