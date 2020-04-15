LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Concerts, sporting events and other large gatherings may not be returning to Los Angeles until 2021.
Mayor Eric Garcetti indicated as much in a conference call Monday with LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas and other high-level officials, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.
During the call, Garcetti reportedly said “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year”, according to an email cited by the Times.
Other essential and small businesses would reportedly be “phased in over a period of time (6-10 months)”.
A spokesman for the mayor’s office told the Times Garcetti does not have a timeline for major events to begin resuming in L.A.
On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom called the prospects of mass gatherings in the near future “negligible at best” as his administration cited several key steps before lifting the stay-at-home order.