LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles jail will close temporarily for a deep cleaning after an individual tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said.
The location was identified as LAPD’s Metropolitan Detention Center.
People who have been arrested will be transported to either Van Nuys Community Police Station or 77th Street Community Police Station to be booked until the facility reopens.
LAPD recently announced the department had two additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 63.
It’s unclear who inside the MDC tested positive.