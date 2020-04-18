Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A total of sixty-three Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.
Authorities announced the diagnoses of two additional employees on Saturday.
22 of those who had tested positive previously have fully recovered and are back on the job, according to the department’s Emergency Operations Center.
One employee is still hospitalized and all others are recovering at home.
As of Saturday, coronavirus cases among the Los Angeles Fire Department employees remains at 20 — with no new cases announced.
