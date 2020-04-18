COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A total of sixty-three Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

Authorities announced the diagnoses of two additional employees on Saturday.

22 of those who had tested positive previously have fully recovered and are back on the job, according to the department’s Emergency Operations Center.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Los Angeles Police Department Detective Michaell Chang, who had been in critical condition with the novel coronavirus, elbow bumps his doctor, Dr. Raymond Lee, after being released  from Providence St. John’s Health Center as family and healthcare workers watch on April 17, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Chang was infected with COVID-19 in March. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

One employee is still hospitalized and all others are recovering at home.

As of Saturday, coronavirus cases among the Los Angeles Fire Department employees remains at 20 — with no new cases announced.

For more information about cases in Los Angeles County, please visit this website.

