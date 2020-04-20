LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With more people staying at home during this coronavirus pandemic, domestic violence cases are rising in Los Angeles County.
There is an 8% increase in reports sent to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department compared to last year, officials said.
Authorities are encouraging witnesses to call 911 as soon as they can if they hear of someone in distress.
“We will be there very, very quickly and we will intervene, ” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a morning briefing.
Through the Violence Against Women Act, certain non-citizens experiencing abuse can petition to become permanent residents in abusive situations.
For people who don’t seek placement at a domestic violent shelters due to locations not accepting pets, the L.A. County Animal Care and Control is offering to get pets to a safe place while victims seek help. They’ll be reunited at a later date.
Advocates are available to help domestic violence victims 24/7. Anyone in the county in need can call the county’s Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-978-3600 or dial 2-1-1.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-799-7233 is also available in more than 200 languages.
If you are in a life-threatening situation, you should call 911 instead.