



– While crime as a whole is down in Los Angeles County since the stay-at-home order took effect amid the coronavirus pandemic, domestic violence calls were on the rise.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reported Monday that violent crime and property crimes were significantly down compared to last year.

Violent crime was down 9.73 percent between mid-March and mid-April, this compared to the same period last year, Villanueva disclosed.

Of that number, homicides were down 21 percent and rape was down nearly 29 percent.

Property crimes were also down 11.43 percent.

However, the number of domestic violence calls which deputies were responding to were up 8.11 percent. Over the past month, there have been 933 calls regarding domestic violence, this up from 863 over the same time last year.

“Everyone living in confined quarters, with very few options or reliefs, it’s a concern,” Villanueva said.

Domestic violence victims in an emergency situation should call 911, or those looking for resources can call 211 anytime, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Meanwhile, Villanueva reported that 51 LASD employees have tested positive for the disease so far.

“It’s been inching upwards every single day, and that number concerns me a lot,” Villanueva said.

543 deputies who were quarantined after being exposed to the virus have returned to work.

“Fortunately, we have all of our forces out there in the field deployed in excess numbers, so we can absorb the losses of those that are in the quarantine,” Villanueva said. “As soon as they’re available, they’re back out in the service.”

There are also 26 inmates in county jails who have tested positive, seven of whom who have already fully recovered. Another 64 inmates are in isolation and 1,724 are quarantined.