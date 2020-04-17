



– Some residents in Huntington Beach are joining protesters in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and other states in calling on officials to reopen for business.

The “March For Freedom” was underway Friday afternoon near 126 Main Street, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Supporters were urged to wear red, white and blue and “bring your flags, signs and voices.”

Roughly 100 people were on hand just after 1 p.m, some holding signs reading “Stop the shutdown” and “COVID-19 is a lie”, according to social media reports.

Around 100 people have gathered in downtown Huntington Beach to say that they want the government to end the coronvirus shutdown immediately. Many here say it’s doing more harm than good to the country @KCBSKCALDesk @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/UkI0k8jmJ2 — Chris Ercoli (@CErcoliCBS2KCAL) April 17, 2020

Police were reportedly on hand to ensure the scene remained peaceful.

It appeared the rally wouldn’t be as large as other protests in Michigan and other states, which drew thousands of protesters earlier this week who called upon their respective governors to end the stay-at-home order in those states.

The protest comes as Huntington Beach officials extended city closures to all metered parking along Pacific Coast Highway to discourage visitors after the warm weather drew people out to the beach Thursday in violation of the stay-at-home order.

Small business owners in the area have complained the closures have discouraged patrons and are adversely impacting their operations.