HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — In another effort to keep crowds away, Huntington Beach has closed off all metered parking along Pacific Coast Highway.
The warm weather drew people out to the beach Thursday in spite of the stay-at-home order.
Some areas of Huntington Beach were already blocked off, but the city has now extended the closures to metered parking all along PCH. The pier, beach parking lots and grass areas have also been closed until further notice.
Anyone who attempts to park at one of the closed meters risks a parking ticket or getting towed. Visitors were also warned not to try to park in nearby residential areas, which is limited anyway with so many residents staying home.
All beaches within Huntington Harbor are closed starting Friday until further notice, including Davenport Beach, Humboldt Beach, Trinidad Beach, Seabridge Park Beach and all harbor beaches along Pacific Coast Highway in Sunset Beach.
The meters were closed off effective Thursday night.