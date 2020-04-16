LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Empty streets are tempting too many drivers to put the pedal to the metal, so the Los Angeles Department of Transportation is temporarily adjusting its stoplights during the coronavirus pandemic.
Traffic signals across the city have been put on “nighttime mode,” which allow them to operate independently to serve cars as they arrive. Typically, traffic signals coordinate automatically to ease traffic congestion, the LADOT said.
The change will prevent drivers from speeding through consecutive intersections without any red lights stopping them.
The department said the change was necessary due to some Angelenos driving too fast on empty city streets.
Across Southern California, drivers are enjoying open roads on the usually-gridlocked freeways. Speeds are up as much as 30 percent on some Los Angeles streets, and up by more than 9 percent on some Freeways.
On Wednesday, CHP officers in Orange County cracked down on speeders, issuing 102 tickets in just four hours. One driver who was pulled over was going 103 mph.