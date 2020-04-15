In just four hours, 102 tickets were issued by officers in Orange County along the 5 Freeway with a top speed of 103 miles per hour.

With very little traffic on Southern California freeways and speed demons out in force, CHP spent Wednesday morning chasing down lawbreakers all the way from the border to Bakersfield.

“A lot of people like to say I didn’t know how fast I was going. I’m not used to traffic being this light,” said Officer Florentino Olivera.

“Right now I determined that he’s not under the influence of marijuana so we’re going to cite him for the original infraction of going 93 miles per hour,” said one officer. “He doesn’t have proof of insurance on him so we’re going to cite him for the no proof of insurance and let him be on his way.”