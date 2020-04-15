ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — For a lot of people, the wide-open freeways have been a temptation to speed, but now California Highway Patrol is cracking down on drivers.
With very little traffic on Southern California freeways and speed demons out in force, CHP spent Wednesday morning chasing down lawbreakers all the way from the border to Bakersfield.
In just four hours, 102 tickets were issued by officers in Orange County along the 5 Freeway with a top speed of 103 miles per hour.
“A lot of people like to say I didn’t know how fast I was going. I’m not used to traffic being this light,” said Officer Florentino Olivera.
Police cited one driver who was pulled over for going 89 miles per hour.
“I was speeding but I’m not the only one. It’s all good,” said the driver.
Officers said another driver was caught going 93 miles per hour and also had a bong in his car.
“Right now I determined that he’s not under the influence of marijuana so we’re going to cite him for the original infraction of going 93 miles per hour,” said one officer. “He doesn’t have proof of insurance on him so we’re going to cite him for the no proof of insurance and let him be on his way.”
Orange County held the record for most violators Wednesday.
One CHP statistic reinforces that speed kills, saying 45 percent of all deaths in California freeways are linked to speed.