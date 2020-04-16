



– The California Fish and Game Commission Thursday will consider whether to move forward with a process that would culminate with declaring mountain lions that roam Southern California and the Central Coast as an endangered species.

The commission will vote on whether to declare mountain lions as possible candidates to be placed under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA). Thursday’s vote is coming in response to a petition that was brought in June of 2019 from the Center for Biological Diversity.

After reviewing the petition, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced in February that it was recommending that mountain lions be protected under CESA.

There is “sufficient scientific information available at this time” that listing the species “may be warranted,” a spokesman for the department said at the time.

If the commission votes in favor of the petition, it will trigger a 12-month status review by CDFW.

RELATED: Mountain Lion, Suspected Of Attacks On Livestock, First To Be Killed Under State ‘Three-Strike’ Policy

Mountain lion populations in Southern California have become increasingly threatened by residential development, habitat loss, wildfires, rat poisons, inbreeding and isolation.

Researchers say mountain lion populations in the Santa Monica and Santa Ana mountains could go extinct within the next 50 years. To help combat this, the California Department of Transportation is working on a plan to build an $87 million wildlife crossing along the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.

The National Park Service has been studying and tracking mountain lion movement in the Santa Monica Mountains since 2002.

As of November of 2019, 21 mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains have been struck and killed by vehicles.

23 of 24 local mountain lions tested in the Santa Monica Mountains have showed the presence of rat poison in their systems, NPS reports. Five of those have died of the poison.