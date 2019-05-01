  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:mountain lions Santa Monica Mountains rat poison, Santa Monica Mountains


THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Biologists believe a mountain lion found dead last month in the Santa Monica Mountains likely died of rat poison.

The National Park Service reported Tuesday that lab results determined that P-47, whose remains were found March 21, likely died of anticoagulant rodenticide, also known as rat poison.

P-47 was found dead on March 21, 2019. (National Park Service)

Tests on his liver determined that the 150-pound three-year-old had been exposed to six different types of anticoagulant rodenticide compounds, NPS reports. A necropsy by the California Animal Health and Food Safety Lab found internal hemorrhaging to his head and lungs.

Last December, a mountain lion named P-64 survived the Woolsey Fire only to die a few weeks later. Like P-47, tests also revealed he had six different types of anticoagulant rodenticide compounds in his system.

Of 22 local mountain lions tested in the Santa Monica Mountains, 21 have showed the presence of rat poison in their systems, NPS reports. Those include a 3-month-old kitten.

“It’s unfortunate to see an otherwise healthy mountain lion lost from what appears to be human causes,” said Seth Riley, wildlife ecologist for Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, in a statement. “In P-47’s case, it’s also a big loss because we don’t believe he had yet mated and passed along his genes, which would have been valuable since he had ancestry from north of the Santa Monicas.”

RELATED: Bobcat Who Survived Woolsey Fire Gives Birth To Litter Of Kittens In Westlake Village

In February, NPS biologists became concerned after discovering a case of skin disease in P-53 — a female mountain lion in the Santa Monica Mountains — which could be linked to rat poison. According to NPS, mange is rare among mountain lions. Since 2002, only five mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains have contracted mange. Two of them, P-3 and P-4, died of rat poisoning.

Due to issues such as habitat loss and isolation caused by the region’s growing freeway network, mountain lions in the Southland are facing growing challenges to their survival. A study last month determined that mountain lions in the Santa Monica and Santa Ana mountains could go extinct within the next 50 years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s