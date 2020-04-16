COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — The 2020 OC Fair is in doubt as public health officials say large crowds could be banned through 2021.
OC Fair board members will meet this month to consider whether to cancel the annual event as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The OC Fair was scheduled to start July 17, and continue Wednesdays through Sundays until Aug. 16.
“A decision whether or not to cancel the 2020 OC Fair has not yet been made,” OC Fair spokeswoman Terry Moore said.
Further south, San Diego County postponed its 2020 fair on Tuesday.
With the continued impacts of COVID-19, postponing this year’s Fair is the right thing to do. Our "Heroes, Unite!" theme has never been more relevant, and we look forwarding to honoring the heroes who continue to emerge throughout our community. https://t.co/Neg1lFeSQN pic.twitter.com/FSbEX2sf7s
— SDFair (@SDFair) April 14, 2020
To the north, the Ventura County Fair has postponed its poster contest until further notice, but has not yet made an announcement about its fair, which was set to start on July 31. The LA County Fair, which is scheduled to start on Sept. 4, has also not changed its plans.
The OC Fair board is expected to consider the issue at an April 27 meeting. The board also has an April 23 meeting. Both will be live-streamed on Vimeo.
The fairgrounds is at the moment serving as a parking lot for 10 Federal Emergency Management Agency trailers that were sent to the county to house transients at risk from or who have contracted COVID-19.
