LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fugitive wanted in a slaying at the Westfield Century City Mall back in January has been arrested in Baltimore.
Los Angeles police reported Monday that 26-year-old Brandon Hinton was taken into custody on March 16 by the FBI Fugitive Task Force in the shooting death of 29-year-old Ryan Deshane Givens.
Hinton was extradited Friday back to L.A.
On the night of Jan. 20, police say a shooting occurred in the mall parking lot following a fight involving two groups of people at Javier’s, an upscale Mexican restaurant located at the mall, which had spilled outside.
The suspect, police said, pulled out a gun and began firing, chasing Givens down the sidewalk and through a parking area.
Givens collapsed with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, but did not survive.
The suspect, later identified as Hinton, escaped.
No details were released on a possible motive in the killing.
Hinton is being held on $4 million bail and is set to be arraigned sometime this week, police said.