LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fugitive wanted in a slaying at the Westfield Century City Mall back in January has been arrested in Baltimore.

The crime scene at the Westfield Century City Mall on Jan. 20, 2020. (CBS2)

Los Angeles police reported Monday that 26-year-old Brandon Hinton was taken into custody on March 16 by the FBI Fugitive Task Force in the shooting death of 29-year-old Ryan Deshane Givens.

Hinton was extradited Friday back to L.A.

On the night of Jan. 20, police say a shooting occurred in the mall parking lot following a fight involving two groups of people at Javier’s, an upscale Mexican restaurant located at the mall, which had spilled outside.

The suspect, police said, pulled out a gun and began firing, chasing Givens down the sidewalk and through a parking area.

Givens collapsed with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, but did not survive.

The suspect, later identified as Hinton, escaped.

No details were released on a possible motive in the killing.

Hinton is being held on $4 million bail and is set to be arraigned sometime this week, police said.

