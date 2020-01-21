Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is dead Tuesday after being shot at the Westfield Century City mall during an argument that started in an upscale Mexican restaurant.
Police say the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the valley parking area. It stemmed from an argument between two men at Javier’s, according to investigators.
The two men went outside and kept arguing as they went into the parking area. One of them pulled out a pistol and shot the other several times.
A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, but did not survive. His name has not been released.
No description was available of the shooter. But police say the restaurant was full of people at the time of the argument, and investigators are looking for witnesses.