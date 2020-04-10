SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A second crew member aboard Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy has tested positive for COVID-19, the ship’s captain told CBSLA Friday.
According to the captain, 53 others have been taken off the ship as a precaution.
On Wednesday, the Navy confirmed the first cases of COVID-19 on the ship.
The crew member reported on Wednesday was being isolated aboard the ship and was set to be transferred to an off-ship facility.
According to Lt. Joseph Pfaff, the case was not going to affect the ability for the ship to receive patients.
The Naval hospital ship arrived at the Port of Los Angeles on March 28 to help relieve local hospitals staggering under an onslaught of coronavirus cases.
The ship, which left from San Diego days prior, is being used to treat non-coronavirus patients so land-based regional hospitals can treat those with COVID-19.
USNS Mercy has 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms, and 800 Navy medical personnel and support staff. The floating hospital can provide a range of services, including critical care for adults.