SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A crew member aboard the USNS Mercy has tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy confirmed Wednesday.
The crew member, who works in the medical treatment facility, is currently isolated aboard the ship and will be transferred to an off-ship facility where they will “self-monitor for severe symptoms.”
According to Lt. Joseph Pfaff, the positive case will not affect the ability for the ship to receive patients.
The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crewmembers and patients on board, Pfaff said.