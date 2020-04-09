HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — Tempting waves called to surfers in Malibu Wednesday night, leading to a shoreline standoff of sorts with sheriff’s deputies and lifeguards.
More than a dozen surfers were spotted in the water off Malibu just before sunset Wednesday. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and lifeguards tried to coax them in, but the surfers refused to get out of the water until law enforcement boats forced them to shore.
Twenty people were ultimately let go with a warning.
Beaches up and down California have been shut down under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order. Even with people urged to stay home to help slow the coronavirus outbreak, people still flocked to beaches and parks when the wether warmed up.
Orange barricades have been set up at several beaches with prominent “closed” signs. The cities of Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach have already been issuing citations to people violating social distancing guidelines.