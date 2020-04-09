Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fast food workers in South LA are planning to walk out on the job Thursday to get help during the coronavirus crisis.
The job action was prompted by a worker from a South LA McDonald’s testing positive for coronavirus. Employees of that location have been staging a drive-thru protest all week.
The strike will grow to include cooks and cashiers from more than 30 restaurants across the state.
Workers want full pay if their restaurants are closed because of a positive coronavirus test, $3 an hour of hazard pay, and access to masks, gloves and soap.