



— McDonald’s workers in the Crenshaw district went on strike Sunday after a coworker tested positive for coronavirus

The restaurant was open for drive-thru and delivery, but workers in their cars crowded the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Crenshaw Boulevard, honking and carrying signs that said, “Our Health Is Just As Essential” and “Virus Not Vacation Pay. Pay Us Now 4 Isolation.”

Workers are demanding more protection, a two-week quarantine period with full pay, and healthcare coverage for any worker or immediate family members who get sick from the virus.

The location has been sanitized, according to McDonald’s. The company also says the infected employee and other workers who need to quarantine will be paid, gloves will be available at restaurants and wellness checks will be conducted before each shift.

Even with restaurants forced to shut their dine-in operations, restaurant workers are considered essential under California’s stay at home order.