LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A patient with dementia who was unable to identify herself at East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital has been reunited with her family.
The patient was brought to the hospital on March 15, 2020, by the Los Angeles Fire Department after they found her asking for help at the 4400 block of Sheila Street in the City of Commerce at approximately 3 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Norwalk Station announced on Twitter that she has “been identified and reconnected with her family.”
The department also confirmed she is a resident of Montebello.
The hospital was attempting to reunite the patient with her family last week so she could be transferred to a safe environment, especially in light of growing concerns with COVID-19 patient surge.