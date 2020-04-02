LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying a patient with dementia who is unable to remember her name.
The patient was brought to the hospital on March 15, 2020, by the Los Angeles Fire Department after they found her asking for help at the 4400 block of Sheila Street in the City of Commerce at approximately 3 p.m.
The hospital is making trying to reunite the patient with her family so she can be transferred to a safe environment, especially in light of growing concerns with COVID-19 patient surge.
The female patient is described as being 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. She has hazel eyes and gray hair with a light complexion and is said to be possibly Hispanic. The patient’s primary language is English, but she also speaks some Spanish.
On the day of hospital admission, the patient responded to the name “Isabel.” L.A. paramedics provided the name of “Dominique Isabel,” but the patient does not have any type of identification to support this name.
East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital has been working with the L.A. Sheriff Department as well as Adult Protective Services, and the L.A. Mental Health and Public Guardian to determine her identity, but so far these efforts have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information about the identity of this patient is asked to call (323) 430-3326 immediately.