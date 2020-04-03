RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Riverside County public health officials Friday confirmed an additional 145 cases of CODIV-19, bring the county’s total to 638 and 15 deaths.
On Friday, the total number of cases was 493 and officials reported 14 deaths. The number of people who have recovered remained at 50.
Also Friday, Riverside County Sheriff’s announced another deputy died Thursday after contracting COVID-19. The announcement comes after Deputy Terrell Young, a 15-year department veteran, also died from COVID-19. Young was the first law enforcement officer in Southern California to die of the disease.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose and eyes