RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 15-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has died of COVID-19, the agency announced Thursday.
Deputy Terrell Young is the first member of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to succumb to coronavirus, as well as possibly the first law enforcement officer in Southern California.
We are saddened to announce the passing of one of our own RSO family members, Deputy Terrell Young. Terrell Young served this department for 15 yrs & is the 1st member to succumb to the COVID-19 virus. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/bKYGI3KIXP
— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 2, 2020
Cases of coronavirus have been on the rise in Riverside County and beyond, especially in the jails. Several deputies assigned to jails in Riverside and San Bernardino counties have tested positive for coronavirus, along with at least one inmate.
In Los Angeles County, the LAPD says a total of 33 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, but it’s not clear where those employees were assigned.