ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — With the Magic Kingdom closed until further notice, Disneyland says they will make some refunds and and waive upcoming payments for annual passholders.
Annual passes to Disneyland start at $399 and go as high as $1,399, so with the theme park closed to help slow the coronavirus outbreak, Disney is making some concessions for its most ardent fans after having to close Disneyland and California Adventure on March 12.
For annual passholders who have paid in full, the term on those passports will be extended, but for those who do not want an extension, Disneyland will issue a partial refund.
Disneyland will automatically stop and waive all payments for annual passholders on a monthly plan, effective Sunday. Payments made between March 14 through April 4 will also be retroactively refunded. The park says payments will resume on the regular schedule once the parks reopen, but these passports’ expiration dates will not be extended.
However, passholders on the monthly payment program can also have their payments postponed starting with payments due April 5, then resumed once the park reopens. These passports expirations will be extended, according to Disneyland.
Annual passholders can call (714) 781-7277 for more information or help.