ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland has announced that it is extending the closure of its Anaheim theme parks due to coronavirus concerns.
The extended closures affect both Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure.
On Friday, Disneyland Parks News released a statement saying, “While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority. As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice.”
The company reported that they have been paying employees since the park’s closure on March 14, and will continue to pay employees through April 18.