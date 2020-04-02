SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Two more people in San Bernardino County have died from COVID-19.
The county reported Thursday eight total deaths and 52 new confirmed cases, bringing the case total to 306.
On Wednesday, two more San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies assigned to corrections tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Two firefighters have also tested positive.
Recently, the county introduced a new online tool that provides a visual dashboard detailing the county’s coronavirus efforts.
So far, the county has tested 3,391 people and has 306 confirmed cases — roughly half women and half men. Of those confirmed cases, the highest numbers are among the 18-49 age range.
San Bernardino County will began conducting drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on Friday, March 27. The testing would be available by appointment only, and sign up and details were available on the county’s website.