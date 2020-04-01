COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday confirmed that two more deputies assigned to corrections tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a release, the county said the two deputies were resting at home and were experiencing flu-like symptoms.

It was not immediately disclosed where the employees worked.

The county said the deputies entered self-quarantine due to an onset of symptoms prior to receiving test results and had been off work for a week.

This comes just two days after the county reported two other deputies in corrections had tested positive for the illness, and a week and a half after the first deputy in the county came down with the illness.

The news comes as the county reported an increase of 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 254 cases. The number of deaths remained steady at six.

