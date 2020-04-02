RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — 23 employees and eight inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.
The department has not released any information on where the employees work or what facility the inmates are in.
A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department died Thursday from coronavirus-related complications. Deputy Terrell Young is the first member of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to succumb to coronavirus, as well as possibly the first law enforcement officer in Southern California.
Cases of coronavirus have been on the rise in Riverside County and beyond, especially in the jails. Several deputies assigned to jails in Riverside and San Bernardino counties have tested positive for coronavirus, along with at least one inmate.
The Riverside Sheriffs’ Association confirmed that Young also worked assignments at the Larry Smith Correctional Facility, Perris Station, Court Services, Southwest Station, and the Cois Byrd Detention Center, but it’s not clear where he was assigned last.