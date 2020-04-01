



— Nearly a dozen Los Angeles farmers markets have been authorized to reopen after they submitted new social distancing plans required by Mayor Eric Garcetti earlier this week.

On Monday, Garcetti announced a temporary suspension of all farmers markets in the city of L.A. in an effort to fight the spread of coronavirus after social media posts showed crowds gathered at the weekend events.

Though the markets are considered an essential business, they had put in place special guidelines in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The markets were to remain closed until organizers submitted plans to enforce social-distancing requirements that would be approved by the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services.

The requirements included allowing no more than one person per 50 square feet allowed in at a time, a plan for one entry and one exit, as well as designation of one person to handle cash payments who does not handle food.

Farmers markets approved to open Sundays are:

Melrose Place Farmers’ Market at Melrose Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard

Brentwood Farmers’ Market at Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard

Larchmont Farmers’ Market at Larchmont Boulevard (first Sunday of the month)

Historic Downtown Los Angeles Farmers’ Market at 209 W. Fifth St.

Farmers markets approved to open Tuesdays are:

Old Los Angeles Farmers’ Market at South Avenue 58 and Figueroa Street

Sherman Oaks Farmers’ Market at 14006 Riverside Drive

Farmers markets approved to open Wednesdays are:

Lincoln Heights Farmers’ Market at North Broadway and Sichel Street

LNR Warner Center Farmers’ Market at 21255 Burbank Blvd.

Adams Vermont Farmers’ Market at 1432 W. Adams Blvd.

The Venice Farmers’ Market has been approved to open Friday at 500 Venice Blvd., and the NoHo Farmers’ Market can open Saturday at 5331 Bakman Ave.

People who operate farmers’ markets that have been suspended during the pandemic can go to streetsla.lacity.org for more information.

