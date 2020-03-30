



— Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday announced a temporary suspension of all farmers markets in the city of Los Angeles in an effort to fight the spread of coronavirus after social media posts showed crowds gathered at the weekend events.

Photos posted to Twitter from a farmers market in Brentwood showed people packed on the streets. The image prompted Katherine Schwarzenegger to speak out.

The farmers markets in Brentwood still being open seems like a huge issue when it comes to social gatherings 🙏 https://t.co/j7lMGtdVlf — Katherine Schwarzenegger (@KSchwarzenegger) March 29, 2020

Though the markets are considered essential business, they had put in place special guidelines in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

But now, Garcetti said those markets will remain closed until the organizers come to the city with plans to keep both vendors and customers safe.

This is not the first time Garcetti has announced a closure in response to Angelenos refusing to adhere to the safer at home order.

Ahead of the weekend, he announced that popular hiking trails and beaches would be close, after many flocked to these public spaces the weekend before.

But even those hard closures, did not stop people from trying to get into the water this past weekend. One surfer in Manhattan Beach was photographed getting a citation from police.

A citation for not following local and statewide stay at home orders can cost up to $1,000.