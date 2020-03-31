LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Retail giant Walmart announced Tuesday it will soon begin checking the temperatures of all its employees because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The company said it will begin taking the temperatures of its employees as they are arriving for work every day at its stores and distribution centers. The policy also applies to Sam’s Club locations.
Infrared thermometers are expected to arrive at each store within the next three weeks.
Any employee who records a temperature of 100.0 degrees or higher will be asked to go home, the company said. Those employees will all be paid for that day. They cannot return to work until they are fever free for three full days.
RELATED: Amazon Worker At Eastvale Facility Tests Positive For COVID-19
Walmart also announced it will be providing masks and gloves to workers at all its stores and distribution centers.
Earlier this month, Walmart tweaked its sick leave policies so that any employee who contracts the virus will get up to two weeks of paid leave. It also handed out bonuses to all its workers.