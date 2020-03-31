(CBSLA)- The Los Angeles Lakers were one of several NBA teams that saw the coronavirus touch the organization directly with a pair of players testing positive for the virus earlier in March.
According to a report from The New York Times’ Marc Stein, all players have now completed their 14-day isolation period and are symptom-free.
The Lakers just announced that their players have today completed 14-day home isolations prescribed by team doctors — and that all players are currently symptom-free of COVID-19
The team had previously announced that two unnnamed players had tested positive for the coronavirus
The team did not disclose the identities of the two players who previously tested positive for the coronavirus. The Lakers went into self quarantine after news broke that four members of the Brooklyn Nets had tested positive for the disease.
Today’s news comes just days after the Utah Jazz announced that both of their players who had tested positive, center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell, had both recovered and been cleared of the virus.
The NBA season remains on hiatus as the league continues discussions over how best to move forward with the 2019-20 season.