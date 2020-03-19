LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the test results Thursday afternoon.
According to team officials, both players who tested positive are “currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.”
All players and members of the Lakers’ staff have been asked to self-quarantine and shelter at home.
“The health and well-being of our players, our organization, our fans, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount,” a statement read.
While the players’ identities have not been confirmed, the team is set to test the remaining Lakers players who did not participate in the testing Wednesday, according to the report.
Lakers personnel were asked to self-quarantine after four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19, including superstar Kevin Durant, who has yet to take the court this season.
The results came one week after the Nets played the Lakers at Staples Center on March 10, in what turned out to be the team’s last game before the NBA suspended play indefinitely.