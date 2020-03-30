Comments
IRVINE (CBSLA) – With hospitals across the nation facing major shortages of personal protective equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of California Irvine medical students Monday were holding a drive asking residents and local businesses to donate supplies for their healthcare workers.
UCI School of Medicine students were calling for donations of N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, isolation gowns, hand sanitizer and safety goggles.
The drive was running from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, located at 850 Health Sciences Rd.
On Friday, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced it was donating 100,000 N-95 masks it keeps for emergencies to local hospitals.
As of Saturday, at least 73 healthcare workers in California had tested positive for coronavirus through person-to-person transmission, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Anyone looking to donate items through the UCI Medical Center should click here.