LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District is providing 100,000 N-95 masks to ten local hospitals as supplies run low during the global coronavirus pandemic.
As part of its planning for emergencies, the school district had purchased personal protective equipment, including masks, to use for other emergencies like fires.
“We’re all in this together and we will do everything we can to help the communities we serve in time of need,” Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said.
The district donated the masks to the following hospitals:
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Community Hospital of Huntington Park
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- Olive View — UCLA Medical Center
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital
- Memorial Hospital of Gardena
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
- UCLA Medical Center
LAUSD employees and volunteers have been using a portion of the masks for staff at the Grab & Go Food Centers it is operating to provide meals to students and families in need during the crisis.
On Friday, the 64 centers provided 438,872 meals, and Los Angeles Unified also provided 1,503 meals to people in homeless shelters.
“We’re appreciative of the support from Los Angeles Unified,” Dr. John C. Mazziotta, Vice-Chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences and CEO of UCLA Health, said.
“Our healthcare workers are on the front lines and we must ensure their protection.”