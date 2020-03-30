LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A resident of a nursing home in Reseda has died after testing positive of coronavirus, and the facility is just the latest of a growing number scrambling to respond to the outbreak.
The Los Angeles Jewish Home in Reseda says two residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
One of the residents died after testing positive for coronavirus on Friday. The resident had been admitted to a hospital a week earlier from another facility that was also dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. The second case from the Los Angeles Jewish Home was in another building and appears to be unrelated to the fatal case. That resident is currently in the hospital.
Medical screening tests have been set up at the nursing home.
The Los Angeles Jewish Home is just the latest nursing home in Southern California to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.
In Burbank, 10 employees and seven residents tested positive for coronavirus at the Alameda Care Center. Two people have died, including Vernon Robinson, whose wife of 55 years says she was not told he had contracted coronavirus.
A dozen people have tested positive at the Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care Facility in Yucaipa. One person has died, and residents are now being restricted to their rooms, and staff are staying in RVs outside the facility.