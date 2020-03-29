



— 12 people at a nursing facility in Yucaipa have tested positive for COVID-19 and a resident of a second Yucaipa nursing facility is presenting symptoms of the disease, officials said Saturday.

CBS2 learned Sunday from the daughter of a resident that the outbreak happened at Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care Facility. Residents are being kept in their rooms and the staff is staying in RVs outside the facility, according to the source.

In a press release, San Bernardino health officials said that the county is working to test all employees and residents of both facilities.

“This is the first instance we have had in our county of a concentrated COVID-19 outbreak,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “The county will do everything within its ability and authority to minimize the tragedy this pandemic has the potential to create in our communities. We are testing residents and staff of the facilities and working with the California Department of Health Healthcare Associated Infections branch.”

MORE: FDA Green Lights Rapid Coronavirus Test That Can Provide Results In Under 15 Minutes

On Thursday, an 89-year-old woman with underlying health issues, who was a resident of the facility at which 12 individuals test positive, died from COVID-19.

City locals were voicing their concerns about not knowing as much information about the incident as they’d like.

“I’m very nervous because we’re away from the city and so we thought we were safe,” said Angela Chudy. “Stay home. Definitely stay home.”

Health officials are urging the community to practice prevention techniques and take advice for best practices during this pandemic.

“This outbreak a signal to anyone in the county who is not taking this pandemic seriously and is resisting complying with public health orders and guidelines that the threat of COVID-19 is very real,” Gustafson said. “Staying at home, minimizing non-essential contact with others, maintaining social distancing from even people we know and with whom we have regular contact, and consistently practicing good hygiene is our best hope of making forward the other side of this pandemic.”

In a written statement, officials also said there is a suspected case in Mentone. It’s unclear if it is connected to this incident.

For more information on coronavirus in San Bernardino County, click here.