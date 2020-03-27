



The Los Angeles Rams appeared to be losing Michael Brokers, one of their longtime defensive tackles, to the Baltimore Ravens. Now he’s back.

The Ravens had been prepared to sign Brokers to a three-year, $30 million deal with $21 million guaranteed. But the deal fell apart when his physical revealed concerns related to a high ankle sprain that Brockers suffered late last season. According to the Ravens, the two parties could not agree on revised terms.

The Ravens announce they won’t sign Michael Brockers as a free agent after being unable to come to an agreement on terms of a contract. A high-ankle sprain from late in the season was flagged on a physical, and the two sides couldn’t agree on how the contract would be altered. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2020

And just as quickly as the Ravens deal falling apart was announced, a new deal with the Rams was also announced. Brockers will be signing a three-year, $24 million deal with incentives that will max it out at $31.5 million.

Details on the deal that DL Michael Brockers will sign with the #Rams: 3 years, $24M base value with a max value of $31.5M, sources say. In the incentive package, $4.5M is based on playing time and he should earn it if he stays healthy. He hasn’t missed a game since 2017. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2020

The 6’5″ 305-pound defensive tackle played in all 16 regular games last season, the sixth time in his eight-year career. A former first-round pick out of LSU, Brockers missed three regular-season games his rookie season and two more in 2016.

In recent years, Brockers has been paired with fellow defensive tackle Aaron Donald on a sometimes-dominant Rams defensive line. The 29-year-old Brockers accumulated 69 tackles, three sacks and nine quarterback hits in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the out-of-season NFL in interesting ways, from the NFL Draft to organized team activities. For free agency, League rules, recently installed to help limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), prohibit free agents from meeting with teams or team doctors to undergo physicals. Interested teams and free agents must instead mutually agree upon an independent doctor. This seems to be where issues between Brockers and the Ravens arose.

It works out well for the Rams though, at least this time.