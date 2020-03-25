LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — SpaceX employees are reportedly making face shields and hand sanitizer to donate during the global coronavirus pandemic.
According to an internal memo obtained by CNBC, Elon Musk’s aerospace company built 75 face shields over the weekend and delivered them to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
The memo also reportedly said that SpaceX will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross in Hawthorne later this week.
Local hospitals have been in need of donations of protective gear including N95 masks, head caps, bonnets, face shields, reusable safety goggles, hazmat suits, coveralls, thermometers, shoe covers as health care workers respond to the crisis.
“We’re in the business of saving lives,” said Candy Bautista of Beverly Hospital. “We’re not going to abandon the public but we’re asking you to do your part, please.”
Hospitals have requested equipment from Hollywood medical dramas, manicurists, construction workers and more for donations.
They said suppliers have not been able to keep up with demand and they don’t know when the next shipment of equipment will be available.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state needs 200 million additional items. He also worked to get more hospital beds to meet demands in L.A. County.